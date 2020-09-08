On The Agenda

Registration open for YMCA youth flag football

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (Sept. 20 to Oct. 11) and games will be played at Sealed Air.

The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $40 for a member and $55 for the general public and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m.