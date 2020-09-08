On The Agenda

Castle Lanes Wednesday Senior Men's Bowling League
A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons started league play Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.
Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim Bittner at (262) 632-1702 or Don Hyatt at (262) 834-8123 for more information. The league will end on April 14.
Registration open for YMCA basketball youth leagues
Registration is open for the Racine Family YMCA’s fall youth leagues through Sept. 11 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
The Co-ed divisions will practice one night a week. Games will be played on Saturdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 at Sealed Air. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
The divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $50 for a member and $70 for the general public.
Protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place. Check with the YMCA for details.
For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
Registration open for YMCA youth flag football
The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (Sept. 20 to Oct. 11) and games will be played at Sealed Air.
The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $40 for a member and $55 for the general public and includes a T-shirt.
Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.
For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.
Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 27. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
