Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf outing

The inaugural Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf outing will be held Friday, Sept. 14 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

The outing will benefit the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, which helps at-risk military veterans by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.

The cost for the outing is $100 per person and will include golf, beverage, lunch and a barbecue dinner catered by The Nash of Racine. The format for golf will be a four-person scramble. Proper attire will be required at the golf course.

Check-in is at 10:30 a.m. and golf begins with a shotgun start at noon. Following golf, Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner follows at 6 p.m.

To download a registration form, or for more information, go online to www.vetsoutreachwi.us.

