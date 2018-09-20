Coach Rudy’s fall basketball camp
The registration deadline is Sept. 21 for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls.
There are still openings for the camp, which takes place Saturday afternoons on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Grades 2-3 are from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., grades 4-5 are from 2:30-4 p.m. and grades 6-8 are from 4-5:30 p.m.
Registration forms are available at all Racine community centers and also online at www.coachrudys.com.
For more information, contact Coach Rudy at 262-880-3002 or at coachrudys@yahoo.com.
Fast Break basketball camp
City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering a Fast Break Basketball Camp for youth in grades 2-8.
The Fast Break Basketball Camp has been developed to teach the fundamentals of basketball in a fun, non-competitive environment.
The camp will be held on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 25 through Oct. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Registration and payment of a camp fee are required by Friday, Sept. 21, in order to participate.
The camp fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Registration is taken at the PRCS office located at City Hall Annex, 800 Center St, Room #127.
The office is open for registration Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration forms may also be found at any of the City of Racine’s five community centers (Bryant, Chavez, King, Humble and Tyler-Domer) and on the City of Racine PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Completed forms and payment may be dropped off or mailed to the PRCS office.
For more information, please call the Parks & Rec Department at (262) 636-9131.
Friends of Pat Devine luncheon
The family and friends of Pat Devine, the longtime owner of Devine’s Sporting Goods store on Douglas Avenue in Racine, will meet for lunch at noon Thursday, Sept. 27, at DeMark’s Bar, 1600 Albert St.
Besides catching up with friends, the purpose of the luncheon is to raise funds for an annual academic scholarship in Pat’s memory.
This year, the first of those scholarships went to Chloe Kostos of Horlick.
Lunch will be available for purchase.
Donations to the 2019 scholarship fund can be made at the luncheon.
For more information, contact Jeff Johnson at 262-994-1366 or Steve Brinkman at 262-358-3740.
Greater Racine Area USBC women’s meeting
The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold a special meeting for all women bowlers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.
The meeting is open to sanctioned and nonsanctioned women bowlers. The GRA USBC would like to hear comments from women bowlers and share ideas.
For more information, call GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.