Family-Oriented Bowling League in Union Grove
Additional teams are sought for the 29th season of the Church League which begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Old Settlers Bowling Center on Highway 11 in Union Grove.
You do not need to be connected to a church to join the league. Each four-person team may have up to six bowlers on the roster, with a minimum age of 12, unless they are enrolled in a Junior Bowling Program. Family teams are welcome – parents and children, siblings and spouses, grandparents and grandchildren, cousins, etc. – or invite some friends to form a team. The league is fully handicapped, so you do not have to be a good bowler.
The league bowls every other Sunday for 14 sessions, but only once in December, and the season ends with a banquet and the awarding of the Traveling Trophy. The cost is $10 per person each session. Old Settlers has multiple television screens above the alleys so bowlers will not miss any Green Bay Packers' games.
To sign up a team contact Butch Schoenfuss of Old Settlers at (262) 878-3709 or President Michael Knight at (262) 878-1577 or Yorkville United Methodist Church at (262) 878-2388.
