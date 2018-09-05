Greater Racine Area USBC women’s meeting
The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold a special meeting for all women bowlers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.
The meeting is open to sanctioned and nonsanctioned women bowlers. The GRA USBC would like to hear comments from women bowlers and share ideas.
For more information, call GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.
Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf outing
The inaugural Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf outing will be held Friday, Sept. 14 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
The outing will benefit the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, which helps at-risk military veterans by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.
The cost for the outing is $100 per person and will include golf, beverage, lunch and a barbecue dinner catered by The Nash of Racine. The format for golf will be a four-person scramble. Proper attire will be required at the golf course.
Check-in is at 10:30 a.m. and golf begins with a shotgun start at noon. Following golf, Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner follows at 6 p.m.
