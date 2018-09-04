Racine Family YMCA fall basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Basketball Leagues, which begins practices Oct. 15 and begins games Oct. 27.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of Oct. 15, 2018) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-9), Juniors (10-11) and Seniors (12-13, or through 14 if still in eighth grade). Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA on Saturdays.
The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for the general public. The fee includes a team jersey. Registration ends Oct. 8.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Greater Racine Area USBC women’s meeting
The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold a special meeting for all women bowlers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.
The meeting is open to sanctioned and nonsanctioned women bowlers. The GRA USBC would like to hear comments from women bowlers and share ideas.
For more information, call GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.
Coach Rudy’s fall basketball camp
Registration is under way for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls.
The camp takes place Saturday afternoons on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Grades 2-3 are from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., grades 4-5 are from 2:30-4 p.m. and grades 6-8 are from 4-5:30 p.m.
Registration forms are available at all Racine community centers and also online at www.coachrudys.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 21.
For more information, contact Coach Rudy at 262-880-3002 or at coachrudys@yahoo.com.
