Racine Family YMCA fall basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Basketball Leagues, which begins practices Oct. 15 and begins games Oct. 27.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of Oct. 15, 2018) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-9), Juniors (10-11) and Seniors (12-13, or through 14 if still in eighth grade).
Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA on Saturdays.
The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for the general public. The fee includes a team jersey. Registration has been extended to Oct. 15.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Australian Football championships at SCORe
The 21st annual United States Australian Football League National Championships will be held the weekend of Oct. 13-14 at the Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe) at 9509 Dunkelow Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
The USAFL is the sole international affiliate of the Australian Football League in the United States.
Admission and parking for the tournament are free. Games on both days begin at 9 a.m. and will start at the top of the hour through 5 p.m.
The event will also feature booths with traditional Australian foods and beverages, as well as tournament merchandise.
Clinics will also be held for children and adults who wish to learn more about Australian football.
For more information on the tournament, go online to https://usafl.com/nationals/2018, or call Real Racine events director Cari Greving at 262-898-3323 or tournament director Doren James at 608-630-0800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.