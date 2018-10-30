Racine County Line Rifle Club sight-ins

The Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, Caledonia, is holding its annual sight-ins for rifles, shotguns and handguns on the first two Saturdays and Sundays of November (Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11) in preparation for the gun deer season.

All firearms are $10 each. Sight-in hours are 7 a.m. until dusk each day. Sight-ins are at 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist you.

Targets for hand gun, shotgun and 17/22 caliber rifle shooters will be available from 25 to 50 yards.

You can also try your luck at a gun raffle.

For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.

