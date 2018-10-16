Hoops for Halo Basketball Camp

The Racine Family YMCA is presenting the Hoops for Halo Basketball Camp, a free skills development camp, on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The camp is for children in grades 2 through 8. The only cost to participants is two non-perishable food items per person. The donations will benefit HALO, one of Racine’s homeless shelters.

The first session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., and the second session will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center Street.

Registration must be done at the Lakefront YMCA or the Bray YMCA. Registration is open to the first 50 registered participants at each location.

The camp will be run by experienced WIAA-certified coaches and college players.

For more information, contact the Lakefront YMCA at 262-634-1994.

