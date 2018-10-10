Australian Football championships at SCORe
The 21st annual United States Australian Football League National Championships will be held the weekend of Oct. 13-14 at the Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe) at 9509 Dunkelow Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
The USAFL is the sole international affiliate of the Australian Football League in the United States.
Admission and parking for the tournament are free. Games on both days begin at 9 a.m. and will start at the top of the hour through 5 p.m.
The event will also feature booths with traditional Australian foods and beverages, as well as tournament merchandise.
Clinics will also be held for children and adults who wish to learn more about Australian football.
For more information on the tournament, go online to https://usafl.com/nationals/2018, or call Real Racine events director Cari Greving at 262-898-3323 or tournament director Doren James at 608-630-0800.
Richard Bong SRA to host family Halloween event
Richard Bong State Recreation Area invites you to participate in the Annual Eco-Halloween Hike on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This is a non-scary, family event.
Join a guide to hike the trails by the light of luminaries and Jack-O-Lanterns as you visit some characters to meet some “Cold-blooded Creatures.”
Meet at Shelter No. 1 anytime after 6:30 p.m. You can register and get your park admission sticker at the entrance station. Parking attendants will guide you to a spot and then you’ll hike to Shelter No. 1.
Visit the registration table first thing to sign up for a hike time. While you wait for your hike to leave, you can enjoy crafts and/or Halloween games.
Refreshments such as hot dogs, chips, homemade treats and hot and cold drinks will be for sale at reasonable costs. All proceeds from the event stay and benefit the park.
Make sure you dress properly and bring flashlights; the entire event takes place outside. Dogs are not allowed on this or any nature hike.
There is a $2/person fee to attend (for ages over 4) and a vehicle entrance fee is required ($8.00/day or $28.00/year for residents $11/day or $38/year non-residents). For more information call (262) 878-5601.
Hoops for Halo Basketball Camp
The Racine Family YMCA is presenting the Hoops for Halo Basketball Camp, a free skills development camp, on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The camp is for children in grades 2 through 8. The only cost to participants is two non-perishable food items per person. The donations will benefit HALO, one of Racine’s homeless shelters.
The first session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., and the second session will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center Street.
Registration must be done at the Lakefront YMCA or the Bray YMCA. Registration is open to the first 50 registered participants at each location.
The camp will be run by experienced WIAA-certified coaches and college players.
For more information, contact the Lakefront YMCA at 262-634-1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.