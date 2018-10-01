Hoops for Halo Basketball Camp
The Racine Family YMCA is presenting the Hoops for Halo Basketball Camp, a free skills development camp, on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The camp is for children in grades 2 through 8. The only cost to participants is two non-perishable food items per person. The donations will benefit HALO, one of Racine’s homeless shelters.
The first session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be held at the Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., and the second session will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center Street.
Registration must be done at the Lakefront YMCA or the Bray YMCA. Registration is open to the first 50 registered participants at each location.
The camp will be run by experienced WIAA-certified coaches and college players.
For more information, contact the Lakefront YMCA at 262-634-1994.
Racine Family YMCA fall basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Basketball Leagues, which begins practices Oct. 15 and begins games Oct. 27.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of Oct. 15, 2018) — Mites (age 4-5), Mighty (6-7), Sophomores (8-9), Juniors (10-11) and Seniors (12-13, or through 14 if still in eighth grade). Practices will be held at the Lakefront YMCA during the week and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA on Saturdays.
The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for the general public. The fee includes a team jersey. Registration has been extended to Oct. 15.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Prairie boys basketball hosting Pasta Dinner
The Prairie School boys basketball team is hosting an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner at Buddy’s Sports Grill, 6633 Douglas Ave., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14,
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased from players or at the door.
For more information, please contact Jason Atanasoff by email at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com or by phone at 262-752-2500.
