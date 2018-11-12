Burlington Wall of Fame seeks nominees

The Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame selection committee will soon be selecting the incoming class for 2018-19.

The selection process will take place in early October, with the Wall of Fame ceremonies happening on Feb. 15, 2019. Community members are encouraged to nominate former elite athletes, coaches, administrators, and supportive community members who have contributed their time and efforts to fulfill the mission of Burlington High School and its athletic program.

Official nomination forms can be picked up at the Burlington High School activities office or by visiting www.basd.k12.wi.us and clicking on the Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame.

