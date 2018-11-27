Racine County Senior Bowling Tournament
The inaugural Racine County Senior Tournament, presented by Home Instead Senior Care, begins Sunday, Dec. 2 and runs weekends and Thursdays through Thursday, Dec. 20 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.
The tournament is open to all bowlers age 55 and older who hold a league average in a Racine County bowling center. The cost is $15 per bowler per event (team, doubles, singles, optional scratch all-events). Four-player teams may be all men, all women or mixed and handicap is 90 percent of 225.
All squads start at noon. Squad dates are Dec. 2, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16 and 20.
Entries are available at all county bowling centers. Entry forms may be brought to The Lanes on 20 or mailed to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.
