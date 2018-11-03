Racine County Line Rifle Club sight-ins
The Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, Caledonia, is holding its annual sight-ins for rifles, shotguns and handguns on the first two Saturdays and Sundays of November (Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11) in preparation for the gun deer season.
All firearms are $10 each. Sight-in hours are 7 a.m. until dusk each day. Sight-ins are at 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist you.
Targets for hand gun, shotgun and 17/22 caliber rifle shooters will be available from 25 to 50 yards.
You can also try your luck at a gun raffle.
For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.
Burlington Wall of Fame seeks nominees
The Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame selection committee will soon be selecting the incoming class for 2018-19.
The selection process will take place in early October, with the Wall of Fame ceremonies happening on Feb. 15, 2019. Community members are encouraged to nominate former elite athletes, coaches, administrators, and supportive community members who have contributed their time and efforts to fulfill the mission of Burlington High School and its athletic program.
Official nomination forms can be picked up at the Burlington High School activities office or by visiting www.basd.k12.wi.us and clicking on the Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame.
