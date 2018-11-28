Basketball court naming ceremony at St. Catherine’s

Prior to Friday’s nonconference boys basketball game between St. Catherine’s and Lake Mills high schools, the court in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium will be officially named after Bob Letsch, who coached the Angels from 1979 to 2016.

The ceremony, which will also include rededicating the newly renovated gymnasium to McGuire, is scheduled to begin at about 6:35 p.m. and should last between 10 to 15 minutes. The varsity teams begin warmups at 6:50 p.m. and the game tips off at 7:05 p.m.

The day begins at 3:30 p.m., when the locker room is opened to visitors and officials. The junior varsity 2 game begins at 4:15 p.m. and the JV game begins at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a reception at Dewey's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St., after the game.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments