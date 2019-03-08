Johnson Park Women looking for league members
The Johnson Park Women’s 18-Hole golf league is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning league. League play runs from May 2 through Sept. 26.
A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.
For more information about the league, please contact Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at elainedishaw@gmail.com
