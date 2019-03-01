GRA USBC Women’s Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships will be held Saturdays and Sundays from March 9 through March 24 at Castle Lanes in Racine.
Entry fees are $80 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events option.
Squad times are 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays (March 9, 16, 23) and 11 a.m. Sundays (March 17 and 24).
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on March 23. No walk-in entries will be accepted; entry forms must be turned in 24 hours before your selected squad.
Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405. Entries may also be dropped off at GRA USBC bowling center or given to any association director.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net or rbaworks4u@aol.com
- The GRA USBC general membership meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on March 24 at Castle Lanes. This meeting wi
- ll be to vote on officers, directors, delegates for state and national conventions, and any by-law changes.
Candidate forms are available at all Racine and Union Grove bowling center and online at www.racinebowling.org.
Washington Park Golferettes
The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to their Thursday morning golf league. Play begins on Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet will be held for new and returning members on Thursday, May 2.
For more information about this fun league, please call Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.
