Washington Park Retired Men’s League
The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League will hold a preseason meeting at 9 a.m. on April 1 at the Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
New members are welcome to join.
For more information, please call Wally Olsen at 262-554-1242 or Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703.
Washington Park Women seeking new members
The Washington Park Women’s Golf Club is seeking new members. The league plays on Wednesday mornings starting May 15. The league accepts all levels of play. There will be a spring kickoff luncheon on April 24.
To join, or for more information. please contact Marie at 262-732-4075 or by email at marsere@sbcglobal.net.
Washington Park Golferettes
The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to their Thursday morning golf league. Play begins on Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet will be held for new and returning members on Thursday, May 2.
For more information about this fun league, please call Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.
Shoop Park Women’s Golf League seeking members
The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for golfers of all abilities for the 2019 season. Play begins Tuesday, May 14.
The $40 league fee includes breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. Social memberships cost $15.
The spring kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.
For more information, call Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.
Johnson Park Women looking for league members
The Johnson Park Women’s 18-Hole golf league is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning league. League play runs from May 2 through Sept. 26.
A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.
For more information about the league, please contact Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at elainedishaw@gmail.com
