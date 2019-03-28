Washington Park Women golf league
The Washington Park Women's Golf Club is seeking new members. The league plays on Wednesday mornings starting May 15. The league accepts all levels of play. There will be a spring kickoff luncheon on April 24.
To join, or for more information. please contact Marie at 262-732-4075 or by email at marsere@sbcglobal.net.
Washington Park Golferettes league
The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to their Thursday morning golf league. Play begins on Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet will be held for new and returning members on Thursday, May 2.
For more information about this fun league, please call Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.
