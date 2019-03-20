Washington Park Retired Men’s League
The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League will hold a preseason meeting at 9 a.m. on April 1 at the Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
New members are welcome to join.
For more information, please call Wally Olsen at 262-554-1242 or Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703.
Washington Park Women seeking new members
The Washington Park Women’s Golf Club is seeking new members. The league plays on Wednesday mornings starting May 15. The league accepts all levels of play. There will be a spring kickoff luncheon on April 24.
To join, or for more information. please contact Marie at 262-732-4075 or by email at marsere@sbcglobal.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.