Johnson Park Women looking for league members

The Johnson Park Women’s 18-Hole golf league is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning league. League play runs from May 2 through Sept. 26.

A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.

For more information about the league, please contact Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at elainedishaw@gmail.com

