Racine Pheasants Forever banquet
The 30th annual Racine Pheasants Forever banquet fundraiser will be held Wednesday, May 1, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.
The cost is $80 for dinner and chapter membership, $65 for dinner only and $35 for children under age 16. There are also sponsor and table packages available.
To reserve a spot, or for more information, please call Wayne Wenzel at 262-903-8572 or Jerry Uick at 262-886-9308, or go to www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3905
According to a press release, the Racine chapter of Pheasants Forever spent more than $30,000 last year to support conservation and youth programs. The chapter continues to lead PF chapters across the country in support of conservation legislation efforts, and supports four area high school trap-shooting teams, the area field biologist, the Aldo Leopold programs, and new to us this year, Camp Hometown Heroes, a week-long camp for children of fallen U.S. service members.
Johnson Park Women looking for league members
The Johnson Park Women’s 18-Hole golf league is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning league. League play runs from May 2 through Sept. 26.
A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.
For more information about the league, please contact Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at elainedishaw@gmail.com
