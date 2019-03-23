Washington Park Retired Men’s League

The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League will hold a preseason meeting at 9 a.m. on April 1 at the Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.

New members are welcome to join.

For more information, please call Wally Olsen at 262-554-1242 or Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703.

Washington Park Women seeking new members

The Washington Park Women’s Golf Club is seeking new members. The league plays on Wednesday mornings starting May 15. The league accepts all levels of play. There will be a spring kickoff luncheon on April 24.

To join, or for more information. please contact Marie at 262-732-4075 or by email at marsere@sbcglobal.net.

