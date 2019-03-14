Shoop Park golf league looking for members

The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for golfers of all abilities for the 2019 season. Play begins Tuesday, May 14.

The $40 league fee includes breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. Social memberships cost $15.

The spring kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.

For more information, call Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email her at marysederberg@yahoo.com.

