Shoop Park golf league looking for members
The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for golfers of all abilities for the 2019 season. Play begins Tuesday, May 14.
The $40 league fee includes breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. Social memberships cost $15.
The spring kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.
For more information, call Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.
Racine Pheasants Forever banquet
The 30th annual Racine Pheasants Forever banquet fundraiser will be held Wednesday, May 1, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.
The cost is $80 for dinner and chapter membership, $65 for dinner only and $35 for children under age 16. There are also sponsor and table packages available.
To reserve a spot, or for more information, please call Wayne Wenzel at 262-903-8572 or Jerry Uick at 262-886-9308, or go to www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3905
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.