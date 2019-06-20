Camp 22 girls’ basketball camp

Former Case High School and University of Iowa standout Samantha Logic, who plays pro basketball in Europe with the Young Angels (Slovakia), will host her annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 10 at Case High School.

Camp sessions are 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for high school players, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for those entering grades 6-8 and noon to 1:30 p.m. for those entering grades 2-5.

The cost for all age groups is $10, which includes a free T-shirt, bag and ball. The registration deadline is midnight on June 25.

To register online, go to www.samanthalogic.com/camps/

For more information or assistance, please email Logic at sam@samanthalogic.com

Tony Romo Football Camp

The annual Tony Romo Football Camp for area youth will be held Thursday, June 27 at Don Dalton Stadium at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

The camp, which is free, is for children entering grades 3 through 5 and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (registration begins at 12:15). Please register in advance as space is limited. The camp includes a T-shirt.

For more information, please call Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen at 262-763-0200, Ext. 1201 or the Burlington Community Education Department at 262-763-0219.

Registration is available online at: https://basd.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/26

