USTA Grass Roots Program of Racine
The United States Tennis Association Grass Roots Program of Racine will hold a nine-week session for tennis players age 5 and older from Aug. 7 through Oct. 3 at Meadowbrook Country Club and Racine Tennis Club.
Classes will be offered in four age groups and times — beginners (ages 5 to 7, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturdays), beginners (ages 8 to 10, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays), beginners (ages 11 to 14, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays) and high school/adults (age 15 and older, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-1 p.m. Saturdays).
Other times and advanced classes are available upon request.
In case of rain, lessons will be held indoors at the Racine Tennis Club.
The cost for the nine-week program is $135. Registration forms are available at Meadowbrook.
For more information on the program or other classes, contact Todd Anderson at 262-498-0389.
Racine Raiders free youth camp
The Racine Raiders minor league football organization will host its annual free youth football camp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18 at Horlick Athletic Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 3 through 8, Instruction will be by players and coaches from the Raiders organization, in a non-contact setting, and will focus on fundamentals for success on both sides of the football.
Registration and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. All participants should wear shorts, shirts, and football shoes. All campers will take home a camp T-shirt and those who sign up in advance will also receive free admission for themselves and a parent for the Raiders’ game Aug. 11 at Horlick Field against the Quad City Raiders.
To register for the camp, please call Tom Hetland at 262-822-6545 and include your T-shirt size.
Sunday is last day to sign up for Racine County Men’s Open
Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.hhfairway.com, for the 2018 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 3-5 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.
The tournament is open to all Racine County residents, past champions regardless of residence, past residents of Racine County or any players with family members living in Racine County.
Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap. Championship Flight plays Friday, Aug. 3 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 5 at Ives Grove. The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.
First, Second, and Third Flights play Saturday, Aug. 4 at Browns Lake. The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 5 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.
The entry fee is $85 for the Championship Flight and $70 for the other three flights. The entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29. Make checks payable to H&H Fairway Enterprises, Inc.
For more information, including pairings, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714 or Browns Lake at 262-763-6065.
