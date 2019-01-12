Mount Pleasant recreation programs
Registration for this summer’s Mount Pleasant recreation programs begins Feb. 11 with online registration at www.mtpleasantwi.gov and on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Links to registration forms will be found in both places.
Sports offered are softball for boys and girls (ages 6 to 15), co-ed T-ball (ages 4 and 5), co-ed kickball (entering grades 3 to 8) and co-ed volleyball (entering grades 6 to 9). The season for softball and T-ball begins June 4.
Other summer activities include drop-in playgrounds at Stuart McBride, Drozd and Smolenski Parks (ages 4 to 13), and one-day sports clinics in co-ed Golf (ages 8-13), co-ed soccer (ages 5-10), co-ed basketball (ages 8-13) and co-ed sports performance (grades 10-12).
In-person registration, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), Thursday, Feb. 28 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).
For more information, contact Mount Pleasant Recreation Director Brittany Bodnar by phone at 262-865-4408 or by email at bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
Registration for Caledonia Adult Softball and Kickball Leagues
The Village of Caledonia Parks and Recreation is now accepting registration for 2019 summer’s adult leagues. Team registration forms are available on our website at https://Caledonia-wi.gov or you may pick up at our Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All teams may register for coed kickball league on Mondays or Fridays, Men’s 12” slow-pitch on Tuesdays, Men’s 45+ senior league on Wednesdays, coed slow-pitch on Thursdays. All games are played at Gorney Park and the start times are 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
The fees for softball are $200.00 for the sponsor and $20.00 per player. Teams must have a minimum of 11 players. Game balls are included in the sponsor fee. Our coed league must have a minimum of 10 players (5 men and 5 women). The fees for Kickball are $170.00 for the sponsor and $20.00 per player. Our coed leagues must have a minimum of 10 players (5 men and 5 women). There is no maximum number of players per team—$20.00 per player.
Individuals looking to join a team can email Randall Solberg at rsolberg@caledonia-wi.gov and we will do our best to get you assigned to a team. Make sure you let us know what league(s) you are interested in participating. The earlier you provide your information the better.
All registrations must be in by 5 p.m. on March 12, 2019. A $20.00 late fee will apply beginning on March 13, 2019. Sorry, NO partial registrations will be accepted.
Leagues are limited to only eight teams and the season will consist of 14-game round robin schedules. Best record wins the league. League play begins the week of May 13, 2019.
Adult Summer Softball League registration now open
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of Adult Summer Softball League registration on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Teams may register for a coed league on Fridays, women’s leagues on Mondays and Wednesdays, and men’s leagues on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
PRCS will also be accepting teams for a Supplied Bats league on Thursday night. This league is open to men and women and requires a minimum of 11 players. Bats will be supplied.
Team registration forms are available online at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/, and at the PRCS main office, 800 Center Street, No. 127.
To register a team, managers must have a minimum of 11 players (10 required for coed league) and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. The team form, along with the required team fee of $650 must be delivered to the PRCS main office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A $25 late registration fee will apply beginning Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Additional players beyond the minimum number may be added for a fee of $35 per person at any time with no limit.
Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first served” basis. Space within the leagues is limited and early registration is strongly recommended. League play begins May 5, 2019.
