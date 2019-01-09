Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 11 through Jan. 27 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Entry fees are $100 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events or for senior bowlers age 60 and older. Play will be in Division 1 scratch, Division 2 handicap and Division 3 handicap. See entry form for breakdown of averages.
Squad times are 7 p.m. on Fridays (Jan. 11, 18, 25), 1 p.m. on Saturdays (Jan. 12, 19, 26) and 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Sundays (Jan. 13, 20, 27).
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on Jan. 26, 2019.
Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.
Adult Summer Softball League registration now open
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of Adult Summer Softball League registration on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Teams may register for a coed league on Fridays, women’s leagues on Mondays and Wednesdays, and men’s leagues on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
PRCS will also be accepting teams for a Supplied Bats league on Thursday night. This league is open to men and women and requires a minimum of 11 players. Bats will be supplied.
Team registration forms are available online at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/, and at the PRCS main office, 800 Center Street, No. 127.
To register a team, managers must have a minimum of 11 players (10 required for coed league) and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. The team form, along with the required team fee of $650 must be delivered to the PRCS main office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A $25 late registration fee will apply beginning Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Additional players beyond the minimum number may be added for a fee of $35 per person at any time with no limit.
Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first served” basis. Space within the leagues is limited and early registration is strongly recommended. League play begins May 5, 2019.
Mount Pleasant recreation programs
Registration for this summer’s Mount Pleasant recreation programs begins Feb. 11 with online registration at www.mtpleasantwi.gov and on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Links to registration forms will be found in both places.
Sports offered are softball for boys and girls (ages 6 to 15), co-ed T-ball (ages 4 and 5), co-ed kickball (entering grades 3 to 8) and co-ed volleyball (entering grades 6 to 9). The season for softball and T-ball begins June 4.
Other summer activities include drop-in playgrounds at Stuart McBride, Drozd and Smolenski Parks (ages 4 to 13), and one-day sports clinics in co-ed Golf (ages 8-13), co-ed soccer (ages 5-10), co-ed basketball (ages 8-13) and co-ed sports performance (grades 10-12).
In-person registration, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), Thursday, Feb. 28 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).
For more information, contact Mount Pleasant Recreation Director Brittany Bodnar by phone at 262-865-4408 or by email at bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
