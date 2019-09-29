LifeSport Home School Tennis
LifeSport Tennis Racine is offering fall tennis sessions. The eight week program runs on Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 or Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 for ages 5-17. The program costs $80. No equipment is necessary to participate. Those interested in signing up are advised to not wear black bottom shoes.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
For more information or to register, contact Todd Anderson by emailing todd@lifesport.com or calling 262-639-6100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.