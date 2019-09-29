LifeSport Home School Tennis

LifeSport Tennis Racine is offering fall tennis sessions. The eight week program runs on Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 or Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 for ages 5-17. The program costs $80. No equipment is necessary to participate. Those interested in signing up are advised to not wear black bottom shoes.

For more information or to register, contact Todd Anderson by emailing todd@lifesport.com or calling 262-639-6100.

