On The Agenda for Oct. 30

The Racine County Line Rifle Club will have its annual rifle deer sight-in on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, and Nov. 13 and 14. The sight-ins will run from 7 a.m. to dusk on those days at 8922 Rifle Range Road in Racine.

Sight-in is at 100 yards on paper and electronic targets, and hits are immediately visible. Steel targets available at 200 yards and 300 yards. There also will be targets from 25 to 100 yards for hand guns, shotguns, black powder, and 17/22 calibers.

Cost is $10 per rifle, hand gun, shotgun, and black powder. Additional cost for steel is $1 per round. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist. A gun raffle also will be held.

The sight-in will be open regardless of the weather, so dress in weather-appropriate attire.

YMCA Fall Co-Ed Basketball League

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a co-ed basketball league to help your child develop skills and fundamentals at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.