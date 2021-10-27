On The Agenda for Oct. 29

Racine County Youth Sports EXPO
Racine County, in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA, Racine Unified School District, Village of Mount Pleasant, City of Racine and Village of Sturtevant, among others, is proud to announce the first Racine County Youth Sports EXPO.
The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The EXPO will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local organizations will be on-site to give invaluable information about their offerings to the youth of Racine County, representing youth sports leagues, camps, programs, including coaching and officiating training opportunities, and so much more.
For more information on opportunities for presentations, promotions, or sponsorships, or other questions, please contact M.T. Boyle by email at mt.boyle@racinecounty.com or by phone at 262-977-1186.
Turkey Shoot golf at Johnson Park
The 60th annual Turkey Shoot golf tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The entry fee is $65, which includes golf, food, skins game and prizes.
The event, which began in 1962, begins at 10 a.m. sharp with a shotgun start and golfers will play the course backwards. Turkeys will be given as hole prizes and door prizes.
For more information, please call Johnson Park at (262) 637-2840.
Annual Deer Sight-Ins
The Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association’s will host its annual rifle sight ins from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7 and Nov. 13 and 14 at Wisconsin Sportsman, 16010 Durand Avenue in Union Grove.
Sight ins will be done in a covered shooting range with heated range house. Cost is $10.00 per gun.
For more information go to www.wisconsinsportsmansassociation.com
- The Racine County Line Rifle Club will have its annual rifle deer sight-in on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, and Nov. 13 and 14. The sight-ins will run from 7 a.m. to dusk on those days at 8922 Rifle Range Road in Racine.
Sight-in is at 100 yards on paper and electronic targets, and hits are immediately visible. Steel targets available at 200 yards and 300 yards. There also will be targets from 25 to 100 yards for hand guns, shotguns, black powder, and 17/22 calibers.
Cost is $10 per rifle, hand gun, shotgun, and black powder. Additional cost for steel is $1 per round. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist. A gun raffle also will be held.
The sight-in will be open regardless of the weather, so dress in weather-appropriate attire.
YMCA Fall Co-Ed Basketball League
The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a co-ed basketball league to help your child develop skills and fundamentals at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
For Sophomore (third and fourth grades), Junior (fifth and sixth grades) and Senior (seventh and eighth grades) divisions, games will be held on Saturdays. For Mites (Pre-K-K) and Mighty Mites (first and second grades) divisions, players will meet on Friday evenings for an instructional practice followed by a game.
All divisions will participate in a season that runs from Nov. 5 to Dec. 18. All games and practices will be held at Sealed Air.
Fees are $60 for members and $80 for the general public, and all athletes will receive a team T-shirt.
In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state/local/national guidelines as of July 30, 2021, two adults per athlete will be allowed to view games in person and masks may be required for anyone inside of the building.
The Y reserves the right to change the layout and format of the league, as well as restrictions in any way, based on YMCA protocols.
Participants can register at Sealed Air, or learn more by contacting Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.