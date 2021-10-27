On The Agenda for Oct. 29

YMCA Fall Co-Ed Basketball League

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a co-ed basketball league to help your child develop skills and fundamentals at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

For Sophomore (third and fourth grades), Junior (fifth and sixth grades) and Senior (seventh and eighth grades) divisions, games will be held on Saturdays. For Mites (Pre-K-K) and Mighty Mites (first and second grades) divisions, players will meet on Friday evenings for an instructional practice followed by a game.

All divisions will participate in a season that runs from Nov. 5 to Dec. 18. All games and practices will be held at Sealed Air.

Fees are $60 for members and $80 for the general public, and all athletes will receive a team T-shirt.

In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state/local/national guidelines as of July 30, 2021, two adults per athlete will be allowed to view games in person and masks may be required for anyone inside of the building.

The Y reserves the right to change the layout and format of the league, as well as restrictions in any way, based on YMCA protocols.

Participants can register at Sealed Air, or learn more by contacting Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

