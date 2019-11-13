On the agenda for Nov. 14
On the agenda for Nov. 14

Prairie basketball dinner Nov. 17

A dinner benefitting The Prairie School boys basketball team will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Mulligan’s Mini Golf & Driving Range/ Buddy Sports Grill. The event will include dinner and a raffle.

Tickets are available from coach Jason Atanasoff by emailing jatanasoff@prairieschool.com or from any of the players. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Tickets are $10 each and includes meal and beverage.

YMCA Youth Dodgeball

The Racine Sealed Air YMCA is offering youth dodgeball this winter.

Play is open to children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, with teams formed based on grade level. There will be no weeknight practices and participants will receive t-shirts.

Matches will be played between noon and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.

Players will learn the rules of the game as the season progresses.

The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members.

For info, contact Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558 or Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

