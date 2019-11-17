On The Agenda for Nov. 18

Youth dodgeball
The Racine Sealed Air YMCA is offering youth dodgeball this winter.
Play is open to children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, with teams formed based on grade level. There will be no weeknight practices and participants will receive t-shirts.
Matches will be played between noon and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.
Players will learn the rules of the game as the season progresses.
The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members.
For info, contact Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558 or Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
YMCA Indoor Soccer
The Racine YMCA will offer an indoor soccer league for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The league will run from Jan. 20 to March 20. Practices will be held at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA ad matches will be at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.
There will be five league divisions: Mites (pre-kindergarten and kindergartern); Might Mites (first and second grades); Sophomores (third and fourth grades); Juniors (fifth and sixth grades); and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).
The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members. Participants will receive a t-shirt.
For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or rthompson@ymcaracine.org.