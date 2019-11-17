On The Agenda for Nov. 18

Youth dodgeball

The Racine Sealed Air YMCA is offering youth dodgeball this winter.

Play is open to children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, with teams formed based on grade level. There will be no weeknight practices and participants will receive t-shirts.

Matches will be played between noon and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.

Players will learn the rules of the game as the season progresses.

The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members.

For info, contact Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558 or Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

YMCA Indoor Soccer

The Racine YMCA will offer an indoor soccer league for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.