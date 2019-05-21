Case boys soccer meeting on tap
All boys interested in playing soccer for Case High School in the 2019 fall season should attend a preseason informational meeting, with their parents, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 in the Case library.
Raiders tickets now available
Tickets for the Racine Raiders football team are now available at local ticket outlets. Ticket prices are as follows: Family pack (2 adults/4 kids) is $17; Adults are $6; Seniors (age 55 and older) are $5; students (age 6-17) are $3. Season 6-Paks are $30 (until June 1). Children age 5 and under and military personnel (past and present) are free.
Tickets are available at the following locations: Buca’s Bar & Grill (4234 Douglas Ave.), DeMark’s Bar & Restaurant (1600 Albert St.), Kortendick’s Ace Hardware (3806 Douglas Ave.), Lieungh’s on Lathrop (1933 Lathrop Ave.), Piggly Wiggly (5201 Washington Ave.), Rock Inn (600 High St.), Sausage Kitchen (1706 Rapids Dr.), Willkomm’s Mobil (6840 Washington Ave.), Willkomm’s on Spring (Spring St. & Hwy. 31).
Tickets are also available online at www.racineraiders.com and click on the GAMEDAY tab at the top of the home page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.