On The Agenda for May 26

Knights of Columbus golf outing

The Knights of Columbus (Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 and Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly 1207) will host the fourth annual KC Golf Outing on Friday, June 10, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The outing, which had been held in September, has expanded to 18 holes.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner, there will also be a silent auction, raffles and other prizes. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and golf begins with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. The dinner, including cash bar, is at 5 p.m.

The cost is $110 and the registration deadline is May 31. The price for dinner only is $20.

Proceeds benefit the K of C charitable and community programs.

To register, go to birdease.com/KofC697Racine. For more information about the tournament, contact Ken Sack at 262-488-3807 or Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.

Lakeshore Tennis League Sign Up

Sign up is beginning for the summer Lakeshore Tennis League. For more than 40 years, the Lakeshore Tennis League has provided tennis competition during the summer months. In 2017 the league became a co-ed league for all players. A website for the league can be found at www.lakeshoretennisleague.com

Divisions are available for players of all abilities. In 2021, there were four divisions with a total of 39 players. Match play will begin in early June. A weekly schedule is distributed and players determine their own match dates and times during the scheduled weeks. Players provide balls for half of their matches and the winner is responsible for reporting the score.

The League fee this year will be $25, which includes a preseason pizza outing and the end-of-season awards banquet.

For questions or players interested in competing this summer please contact Mark Pelton at www.lakeshoretennis.com or by phone at 262-994-2727.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0