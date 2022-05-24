On The Agenda for May 25

Lakeshore Tennis League Sign Up

Sign up is beginning for the summer Lakeshore Tennis League. For more than 40 years, the Lakeshore Tennis League has provided tennis competition during the summer months. In 2017 the league became a co-ed league for all players. A website for the league can be found at www.lakeshoretennisleague.com

Divisions are available for players of all abilities. In 2021, there were four divisions with a total of 39 players. Match play will begin in early June. A weekly schedule is distributed and players determine their own match dates and times during the scheduled weeks. Players provide balls for half of their matches and the winner is responsible for reporting the score.

The League fee this year will be $25, which includes a preseason pizza outing and the end-of-season awards banquet.

For questions or players interested in competing this summer please contact Mark Pelton at www.lakeshoretennis.com or by phone at 262-994-2727.

