Johnson Park Retired Men’s golf

The Johnson Park Tuesday Morning Retired Men's Golf Club has openings for golfers age 50 and older, of all abilities, for the 2019 season.

Play begins on Tuesday, April 30. The spring meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Johnson Park clubhouse. The annual dues are $55.

For more information, contact Keith George by email at kgeorge428@yahoo.com or by phone at 414-520-9557.

Washington Park Retired Men’s League

The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League will hold a preseason meeting at 9 a.m. on April 1 at the Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.

New members are welcome to join.

For more information, please call Wally Olsen at 262-554-1242 or Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703.

Washington Park Women

The Washington Park Women's Golf Club is seeking new members. The league plays on Wednesday mornings starting May 15. The league accepts all levels of play. There will be a spring kickoff luncheon on April 24.

To join, or for more information. please contact Marie at 262-732-4075 or by email at marsere@sbcglobal.net.

Washington Park Golferettes

The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to their Thursday morning golf league. Play begins on Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet will be held for new and returning members on Thursday, May 2.

For more information about this fun league, please call Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.

