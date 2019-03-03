GRA USBC Women’s Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships will be held Saturdays and Sundays from March 9 through March 24 at Castle Lanes in Racine.
Entry fees are $80 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events option.
Squad times are 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays (March 9, 16, 23) and 11 a.m. Sundays (March 17 and 24).
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on March 23. No walk-in entries will be accepted; entry forms must be turned in 24 hours before your selected squad.
Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405. Entries may also be dropped off at GRA USBC bowling center or given to any association director.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net or rbaworks4u@aol.com
** The GRA USBC general membership meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on March 24 at Castle Lanes. This meeting will be to vote on officers, directors, delegates for state and national conventions, and any by-law changes.
Candidate forms are available at all Racine and Union Grove bowling center and online at www.racinebowling.org.
St. Pat’s Day 5K Run/Walk moving to Downtown
In conjunction with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Racine March 17, the sixth annual St. Pat’s Day 5K Run/Walk will relocate from Mount Pleasant to Downtown Racine.
The St. Pat’s Day 5K Run/Walk will begin near Pepi’s Bar and Grill on Sixth Street and will proceed east on Sixth Street and then north on Main Street. In addition the 5K event, which will take participants along the Lake Michigan Pathway and finish at the intersection of State and Main streets, there will be a “Paddy’s 0.08ish K, which will begin at the same place as the 5K, but will end at The Brickhouse on Main Street.
Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, a T-shirt, goodie bag and a free beer at The Brickhouse. Registration fees begin at $25; use discount code MEDIA to receive an instant $5 discount. For more information, or to register for the race, go online to www.5Kevents.org.
Washington Park Golferettes
The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to their Thursday morning golf league. Play begins on Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet will be held for new and returning members on Thursday, May 2.
For more information about this fun league, please call Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.
RBC indoor baseball facility open in new location
The Racine Baseball Cooperative’s indoor baseball training facility, which had been housed in a building in Machinery Row, 820 Water Street, has opened in its new location at 1503 Rapids Drive and is available for use by teams and groups.
City softball teams looking for a spot to train are also encouraged to call and use the center.
The new facility is similar in size to the old facility. The entrance to the facility is just east of Memorial Drive and just west of the railroad tracks on High Street.
For more information, to set up a visit or to reserve a time slot for a practice session, please call RBC trustee and coach Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390.
