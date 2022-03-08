On The Agenda for March 9

Racine YMCA spring youth co-ed basketball

Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Co-ed Youth Basketball Leagues. The registration deadline is March 11 and games are scheduled to begin the weekend of March 18-19.

There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 11, 2022) — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty Mites (grades 1-2), Sophomores (grades 3-4), Juniors (grades 5-6) and Seniors (grades 7-8).

Mites and Mighty Mites will meet on Friday nights for an instructional practice, followed by a game. The other age groups will play on Saturdays. All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.

The registration fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public (register by Feb. 25 and save $5). The fee includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

YMCA sectional swim meet at RUSD Aquatic Center

The South Eastern Aquatics-Racine YMCA swimming team is hosting the YMCA Sectional Championships at the new Racine Unified Aquatic Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13. More than 300 athletes are expected to compete.

For more information, contact SEAY head coach Neil Wright at 262-994-3157.

