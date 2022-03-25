 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Agenda for March 26

  •

H.F. Johnson Park Retired Men’s Golf League

The H.F. Johnson Park Retired Men’s Golf League is holding its annual New Members Registration for the 2022 golf season.

The league plays on Tuesday mornings and the season begins May 3 and runs through September. Permanent tee times are assigned between 7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to sign up early in order to secure one of the limited tee times.

The annual league dues are $60, which includes a Racine City Golf Card, additional Johnson Park clubhouse/pro shop discounts and a season-ending banquet with awards and prizes.

For more information, please call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.

