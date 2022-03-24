On The Agenda for March 25

YMCA Outdoor Youth Flag Football League

The Racine Family YMCA will be conducting a youth outdoor flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 through 14 at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from April 17 through May 21, All games will be played at Sealed Air.

The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K and Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Registration is open through April 1 at the Sealed Air location. The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public. Participants can save $5 if they register by March 25.

For more information, contact Sports & Rec Director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Racine Pheasants Forever banquet

The 31st Racine Pheasants Forever Banquet Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, April 13, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $75 for dinner with chapter membership, $35 for spouses or children. There is also a sponsor package available for $250.

This is the first Pheasants Forever banquet since 2019 — it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and chapter officials are looking for donations for raffles and people interested in getting involved with the organization. Text or call Jerry Uick at 262-488-2932 with any questions.

For more information on sponsorship, table reservations and pre-banquet raffle options, go to the Pheasants Forever Racine Chapter page on Facebook.

