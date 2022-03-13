On The Agenda for March 14

Racine YMCA Outdoor Youth Flag Football League

The Racine Family YMCA will be conducting a youth outdoor flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 through 14 at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from April 17 through May 21, All games will be played at Sealed Air.

The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K and Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Registration is open through April 1 at the Sealed Air location. The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public. Participants can save $5 if they register by March 25.

For more information, contact Sports & Rec Director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Racine Pheasants Forever banquet

The 31st Racine Pheasants Forever Banquet Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, April 13, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $75 for dinner with chapter membership, $35 for spouses or children. There is also a sponsor package available for $250.

This is the first Pheasants Forever banquet since 2019 — it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and chapter officials are looking for donations for raffles and people interested in getting involved with the organization. Text or call Jerry Uick at 262-488-2932 with any questions.

For more information on sponsorship, table reservations and pre-banquet raffle options, go to the Pheasants Forever Racine Chapter page on Facebook.

Washington Park Golferettes looking for players

The Washington Park Golferettes Thursday morning golf league is accepting new members who have some golf experience. Tee times range from 7:15 to 8 a.m.

League play begins May 12 and continues weekly through Oct. 6. Dues are $30 per person.

Please call Sandy Kairis for registration information at 262-886-5518.

Ives Grove women’s golf leagues looking for players

The Ives Grove Women’s golf league is looking for players to join its 18-hole or 9-hole Tuesday morning leagues. Play will be at Ives Grove Golf Links on Hwy. 20, just west of I-94.

There is no waiting list. The league season begins with a luncheon on April 26 and league play begin May 3. The league will run through Sept. 27.

For complete information, contact Barb Hanke by phone at 262-497-7244 or by email at bhanke@wi.rr.com.

• The Friday Swingers women’s 9-hole golf league at Ives Grove Golf Links is looking for new members.

The league plays on Friday mornings beginning on May 13.

To sign up for the league, or for more information, call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

