Ives Grove Golf Links Junior Clinic
Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, will hold its annual Junior Golf Clinic on Wednesday mornings from June 19 through July 24.
Classes are from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for beginners, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for intermediates and 12:30-1 p.m., with nine holes to follow, for advanced golfers.
To sign up for the clinic, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714.
Tony Romo Football Camp
The annual Tony Romo Football Camp for area youth will be held Thursday, June 27 at Don Dalton Stadium at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The camp, which is free, is for children entering grades 3 through 5 and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (registration begins at 12:15). Please register in advance as space is limited. The camp includes a T-shirt.
For more information, please call Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen at 262-763-0200, Ext. 1201 or the Burlington Community Education Department at 262-763-0219.
Registration is available online at: https://basd.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/26
Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis tournament
The Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis tournament will be held July 24 through 28 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
The registration deadline is July 20. Juniors matches will be played July 24-25 and adult matches will be played July 26-28. There is play in singles, doubles and mixed doubles and all skill levels are welcome.
The cost is $30 for singles and $38 for doubles for all age and skill levels.
For more information or to obtain a registration form, call the Racine Tennis Club at 262-639-6100 or contact tournament director Todd Anderson by email at todd@lifesports.com or by phone at 262-498-0389.
Lake F/X Games on tap July 20
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the 18th annual Lake F/X Games on Saturday, July 20 at Pershing Park Skate Park, 1000 Pershing Drive.
Participants will compete and be judged in four age groups, with two skill divisions in each. Awards will be presented for the top four scores in each age group. Age groups are: 11-and-under, 12-14, 15-17 and 18 & over.
The competitions this year are Scooter-AMA Competition, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Lake F/X Skateboard Competition, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and BM-X-TREME Bike Competition, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Helmets are required for all competitions; knee and elbow pads are recommended.
Registration is $5 and includes a competition T-shirt. Registration will only be taken on the day of the event and proof of age is required. Minors must have a parent present to register.
For more information, call the PRCS office at 262-636-9131.
