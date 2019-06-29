Parkside announces women’s basketball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s basketball program will be hosting a day camp and an elite camp this summer.
The day camp will be from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $160 per camper. Regustration starts at 8 a.m. July 15. There is a group rate available for more than four campers.
The elite camp is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $60 per camper and regustration starts at noon.
For more information, please email assistant coach Sarah Eichler at Eichler@uwp.edu
The camps will be run by head coach Jen Conely and Eichler. Conely played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, helping the program to a 63-2 record and an appearance in the 2007 NCAA Division II championship game. Eicher played at UW-Green Bay, where she was an All-Horizon Conference player and became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The fee of $100 includes 18 holes of golf, cart, hole prizes, hole-in-one contest, gift, dinner, raffles, and door prizes. The fee for just golf is $75 and the fee for just dinner is $35.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Ranger Impact Open golf outing
There are limited spots available in the inaugural Ranger Impact Open, which is Monday, July 22, at Kenosha Country Club.
The Ranger Impact Open is a major fundraiser for the UW-Parkside athletic program, Wisconsin’s only Division II athletics department. Parkside Athletics is in a new era, as the past year has seen an influx of new leadership and head coaches, a successful transition into the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and important progress through facility renovations, fundraising initiatives, and community partnerships.
You may register online at www.ParksideRangers.com/RangerImpactOpen or you may print the registration form and mail it to: Parkside Athletics, Chris Barker, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI 53143. The cost is $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome. The cost for just the reception is $50.
Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with the golf beginning with a shotgun start at noon. The golf is a four-person shamble. After golf, a reception, auction and awards ceremony begins at 5 p.m.
Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing
The UW-Parkside wrestling program is holding the 14th annual Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing on Aug. 3 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. The outing is named in honor of Koch, who was the head coach of the Rangers’ wrestling program for 41 years. He died in 2017.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a gift, golf with a motorized cart, and dinner. The cost for dinner only is $30.
Register online at https://donate.uwp.edu/2019WrestlingCoachKochMemorialGolfOuting
Please make checks payable to UW-Parkside Wrestling and mail to Parkside head coach Corey VanGroll, Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144.
For more information, contact VanGroll at vangroll@uwp.edu
