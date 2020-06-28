On the Agenda for June 30

Entries open for Kenosha Senior Open golf
Entry forms are available at Kenosha and Racine County golf courses for the Kenosha Men’s Senior Open, which is scheduled to be played Aug. 13 and 14 at Spring Valley Country Club in Salem.
The tournament is open to male golfers over the age of 50, regardless of residency. Play will be in the Championship Flight and golfers will be listed in flights designated by age (50+, 60+, 70+ and 80+, player’s age as of Aug. 13). Handicap will be used in the age-group flights.
The entry fee is $25, which does not include greens fees, cart or food. The entry fee must accompany the entry form. The entry deadline is Aug. 7 or when the field reaches 60 players.
Entry forms will be available in limited quantities at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, H.F. Johnson Park in Racine, Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, and Petrifying Springs, Brighton Dale and Spring Valley courses in Kenosha. You may also obtain an entry blank, or get more information on the tournament, by sending an email to Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com
Make checks payable to and mail entries to Mark Olsen, 8328 104th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.
Tee times will begin at 10 a.m. both days and will be posted at Spring Valley. Tee times will be emailed to players who include their addresses.
Case High School Golf Outing
The annual Case High School golf outing will be held 11 a.m. Aug, 21 at Ives Grove Golf Course in Yorkville.
Sponsored by the Case Alumni C-Club, the event will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $100 per player and each player gets golf, cart, box lunch, drink tickets.
To register, call Carey Jensen Worbington at (979) 209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at (262) 488-3826. Deadline to sign up is Aug. 1.
Due to the current COV-19 situation, there will be no dinner afterwards and all players will be required to sign a liability waiver
All proceeds go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Ranger Impact Golf Outing
UW-Parkside will hold its 2nd annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 24 at Kenosha Country Club.
The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.
The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.
Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.
Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.
YMCA Summer Programs
The Racine Family YMCA is offering several programs this summer at both the Sealed Air YMCA location in Mount Pleasant and the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA branch in Racine.
Outdoor Soccer Leagues
Fast paced, action packed, skill/technique orientated, and a fun way to learn soccer.
Division are Mites (Pre-K-K), Mighty (first- second grade), Sophomores (third and fourt grade), Juniors (fifth and sixth grade), and Seniors (seventh and eighth grade) Senior and Juniors will play 3 vs.3, while Sophomores, Mighty Mites, and Mites will play 4 vs. 4.
There are no goalies, no ball stealing, and matches are on a short field.
Practices will be held during the week at Sealed Air Branch, beginning the week of July 27. Games will be played on Sundays through August 23.
Fee is $50 member, $70 general public. All participants will receive a t-shirt.
Summer Youth Running Club
This club will meet three mornings a week and focus on strength and conditioning. Running requires patience, persistence, and perseverance. Participants will utilize physical and mental skills as they run through different locations surrounding our Sealed Air Branch.
Registration open between now and July 3. Camps are open to first 30 participants entering sixth to 12th grades.
Fee is $30 for members, $50 for general public.
E-Sports Leagues
Tests your skills on NBA2K, on either the Xbox One or PS4 system. All equipment will be provided.
There will be five divisions: Mighty Mites (first and second grade), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades), Seniors (seventh and eighth grades), and Elite (ninth through 12th grades).
Mighty Mites, Sophomores, and Juniors play at Sealed Air, while Seniors and Elite play at George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.
Competitions will run from Aug. 10 – Aug. 29, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Two games will be played per session, and win-loss records will be kept.
Fee is $30 for members, $45 for general public.
Sports Performance Specialty Camps
Have the talented, WIAA Certified, YMCA staff develop your skills in our multifaceted camp. Each camp will consist of three components; Drills to produce fundamental assertive play; athletic training to increase strength, endurance, and agility; and video/chalktalk in classroom with instructors.
Sports will be girls basketball, boys basketball, volleyball (co-ed), and football (co-ed).
Camps open to anyone 5 and older. Camps limited to 15 spots per camp; groups of 5 for more individualized teaching
Camps will be held in July and August. Camp 1 will run July 13 to July 20 with basketball 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; volleyball 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and football 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Fee is $100 per week for members and $125 for general public.
For information on any of the programs contact Ryan Thompson, the YMCA sports and Recreation coordinator, at rthompson@ymcaracine.org, or (262) 898-4751.
