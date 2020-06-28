On the Agenda for June 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Entries open for Kenosha Senior Open golf

Entry forms are available at Kenosha and Racine County golf courses for the Kenosha Men’s Senior Open, which is scheduled to be played Aug. 13 and 14 at Spring Valley Country Club in Salem.

The tournament is open to male golfers over the age of 50, regardless of residency. Play will be in the Championship Flight and golfers will be listed in flights designated by age (50+, 60+, 70+ and 80+, player’s age as of Aug. 13). Handicap will be used in the age-group flights.

The entry fee is $25, which does not include greens fees, cart or food. The entry fee must accompany the entry form. The entry deadline is Aug. 7 or when the field reaches 60 players.

Entry forms will be available in limited quantities at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, H.F. Johnson Park in Racine, Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, and Petrifying Springs, Brighton Dale and Spring Valley courses in Kenosha. You may also obtain an entry blank, or get more information on the tournament, by sending an email to Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com

Make checks payable to and mail entries to Mark Olsen, 8328 104th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.