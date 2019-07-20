Prairie holding archery camp for kids
The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is offering an archery camp for children entering grades 5 to 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon during the week of July 22 through 26, in the Johnson Fieldhouse.
The camp will be run by James Broetzmann, a basic archery instructor for the National Archery in the Schools Program. The camp is designed to introduce students to the sport of archery. The fee is $90.
To register online, go to https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ThePrairieSchool0.
For more information, contact Jacob Lipor at 262-752-2680 or jlipor@prairieschool.com
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The fee of $100 includes 18 holes of golf, cart, hole prizes, hole-in-one contest, gift, dinner, raffles, and door prizes. The fee for just golf is $75 and the fee for just dinner is $35.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
