40th annual Angel Golf Classic on tap
Registration is ongoing for the 40th annual Angel Golf Classic to support St. Catherine’s High School.
The Classic is Monday, July 15 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m., lunch is from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and golf begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. You may play either nine or 18 holes.
After golf, a cash bar begins at 5:15 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m.
To register and pay, go to www.saintcats.org, click on the Support SCHS tab and select Angel Golf Classic. You may also email St. Catherine’s athletic director Mike Arendt at marendt@sienacatholicschools.org to register, or for more information.
Racine County Men’s Open golf
Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.ivesgrovegl.com, for the 2019 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 2-4 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.
The tournament is open to all Racine County residents, past champions regardless of residence, past residents of Racine County or any players with family members living in Racine County.
Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap. Championship Flight plays Friday, Aug. 2 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at Ives Grove. The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.
First, Second, and Third Flights play Saturday, Aug. 3 at Browns Lake. The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 4 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.
The entry fee is $90 for the Championship Flight and $75 for the other three flights. The entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Make checks payable to H&H Fairway Enterprises, Inc.
For more information, including pairings, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714 or Browns Lake at 262-763-6065.
Parkside announces women’s basketball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s basketball program will be hosting a day camp and an elite camp this summer.
The day camp will be from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $160 per camper. Registration starts at 8 a.m. July 15. There is a group rate available for more than four campers.
The elite camp is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $60 per camper and registration starts at noon.
For more information, please email assistant coach Sarah Eichler at Eichler@uwp.edu
The camps will be run by Rangers head coach Jen Conely and Eichler. Conely played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, helping the program to a 63-2 record and an appearance in the 2007 NCAA Division II championship game. Eicher played at UW-Green Bay, where she was an All-Horizon League player and became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
Ranger Impact Open golf outing
There are limited spots available in the inaugural Ranger Impact Open, which is Monday, July 22, at Kenosha Country Club.
The Ranger Impact Open is a major fundraiser for the UW-Parkside athletic program, Wisconsin’s only Division II athletics department. Parkside Athletics is in a new era, as the past year has seen an influx of new leadership and head coaches, a successful transition into the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and important progress through facility renovations, fundraising initiatives, and community partnerships.
You may register online at www.ParksideRangers.com/RangerImpactOpen or you may print the registration form and mail it to: Parkside Athletics, Chris Barker, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI 53143. The cost is $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome. The cost for just the reception is $50.
Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with the golf beginning with a shotgun start at noon. The golf is a four-person shamble. After golf, a reception, auction and awards ceremony begins at 5 p.m.
