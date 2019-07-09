Lake F/X Games on tap July 20
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the 18th annual Lake F/X Games on Saturday, July 20 at Pershing Park Skate Park, 1000 Pershing Drive.
Participants will compete and be judged in four age groups, with two skill divisions in each. Awards will be presented for the top four scores in each age group. Age groups are: 11-and-under, 12-14, 15-17 and 18 & older.
The competitions this year are Scooter-AMA Competition, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Lake F/X Skateboard Competition, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and BM-X-TREME Bike Competition, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Helmets are required for all competitions; knee and elbow pads are recommended.
Registration is $5 and includes a competition T-shirt. Registration will only be taken on the day of the event and proof of age is required. Minors must have a parent present to register.
For more information, call the PRCS office at 262-636-9131.
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The fee of $100 includes 18 holes of golf, cart, hole prizes, hole-in-one contest, gift, dinner, raffles, and door prizes. The fee for just golf is $75 and the fee for just dinner is $35.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
